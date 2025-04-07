Kofi Kingston sends warning ahead of huge title match

Kofi Kingston is set to compete in a title match on WWE RAW. He has sent a warning to his opponents ahead of this bout.

It's been a couple of months since The New Day turned their backs on Big E, thereby turning heel in the process. Since their change in attitude, the duo has returned to winning ways. They have been trying to get back into the tag title picture, but Adam Pearce informed them that they needed to earn their shot at the Tag Titles.

Last week on RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods earned their title shot by defeating New Catch Republic. Following this match, they were confronted by the World Tag Team Champions, the War Raiders. Now, The New Day will challenge Erik and Ivar for the titles this week on the red brand.

Ahead of this match, Kofi took to social media to issue a warning to the current champions.

"Beating Vikings in Minnesota for the Tag Team Titles?! Life’s ironies are too magnificent… You people better get your Cot-damn knees ready so you can drop down to them and holler to the Heavens…"

Xavier Woods reveals what he and Kofi Kingston won't be doing in WWE anymore

Since their heel turn, the fans quickly turned against The New Day. They faced hostility whenever they appeared onscreen. They were even kicked out of the WWE locker room by Rey Mysterio. It looks like Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are done looking for gratification.

Xavier Woods recently took to social media to fire some shots at his haters. He also mentioned that he and Kofi would no longer pretend to be satisfied.

"Every time you level up, you lose people. They want you to stay on the same level as them so they boo you and tell you that youre a bad person. They try to tear you down simply because you want more for yourself. We aren't going to pretend to be satisfied anymore... #ThankGodForTheNewDay," wrote Woods.

It will be interesting to see if The New Day will be able to win the World Tag Team Title on WWE RAW.

