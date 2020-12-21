Tonight at WWE TLC 2020, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. The hard-fought contest ended with Alexander hitting Kofi Kingston with a Lumbar Check and pinning him to win the titles for his team.

After the match, Kofi Kingston took to Twitter and had nothing but praise for Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Kofi stated that the duo had officially earned his respect. He said that he is still spitting out pieces of his teeth and added that he's looking forward to their next encounter. Kofi also shared a picture of the broken teeth that he spit out.

Check out the tweet below:

Hats off to @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander tonight. I’m still spiting out pieces of my teeth. You’ve officially earned my respect. Good battle! 🍻



I’m thoroughly looking forward to the next one...

———#wwetlc pic.twitter.com/utaHg478cX — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) December 21, 2020

Kofi Kingston had a strong showing at WWE TLC 2020

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods did everything in their power to keep the titles on their shoulders, but The Hurt Business was determined to win the tag team gold at TLC. In the end, it was Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander who stood victorious and left the ThunderDome as new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Judging by Kofi Kingston's tweet, he must have needed medical attention following the match. As for The Hurt Business, the faction now holds both the RAW Tag Team Championship and the United States Championship, which belongs to Bobby Lashley.