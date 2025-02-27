Kofi Kingston shuts down WWE fan who brought up harrowing Brock Lesnar loss in furious rant

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently took to social media to shut down a fan after they mentioned The New Day star's upsetting loss to Brock Lesnar. Kingston also listed all of his achievements in the Stamford-based promotion.

Kofi Kingston was one of the most beloved stars in World Wrestling Entertainment until he and Xavier Woods turned on Big E during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebrations last year. Since then, fans have been taking shots at Kingston and Woods on WWE television and social media.

A fan recently took a massive jab at The New Day star by posting a GIF of his 2019 WWE Championship loss against Brock Lesnar. For those unaware, it was one of the most embarrassing losses of Kofi Kingston's career as he dropped the title against The Beast Incarnate in seven seconds.

Kingston replied to the fan on X (fka Twitter), calling them out for posting the GIF. The former Intercontinental Champion then shut down the X user by listing all of his achievements in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think your post got cut off- Surely, you wouldn’t accentuate that godforsaken gif in an effort to diminish my career? So I went ahead and added a portion of the rest of the “harsh truth” you referenced in your original post," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Kofi Kingston talked about his WWE Championship loss against Brock Lesnar

During an edition of the Battleground podcast in 2021, Kofi Kingston admitted that if it was up to him, he would have had his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar go a little differently than it did.

Kingston also mentioned that the seven-second loss was not in his control, and he did what he was asked to do by the creative team.

"It was just so quick. I don’t get paid by the hour, and It was a short amount of work for me. I didn’t really have a lot of bumps and bruises, just one, so that was cool. If it was up to me, I would have had the match go a little bit different than the way that it did, but that’s not up to me,'' said Kingston. ''The only thing I can really control is my performance and my ability to do what I’m asked to do to the best of my ability, and that’s what I’ve made a career of doing over the last decade plus. It kind of was what it was.''

The New Day is currently involved in a heated feud with the LWO. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for their feud going forward.

