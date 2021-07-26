''I would have had the match go a little bit different'' - Former WWE Champion on his infamous loss against Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston's loss to Brock Lesnar was one of the most controversial title losses in WWE history. Kingston became WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36 by beating Daniel Bryan. However, his title reign came to an abrupt end on the first edition of SmackDown on FOX on 4th October 2019, when Brock Lesnar beat him in under one minute.

Even though it took Kingston more than a decade to win his first world championship in WWE, his dream was quickly shattered by Brock Lesnar. While WWE's decision to have Kingston lose in seconds ensured that Brock Lesnar was seen as a beast, it did little for former WWE champion Kofi Kingston's credibility.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Kofi Kingston spoke about his infamous match with Brock Lesnar. Kingston admitted that wins and losses are part of the game and pointed out the positive side. He said that at least he did not have to take too many bumps during the match.

“It was just so quick. I don’t get paid by the hour, and It was a short amount of work for me. I didn’t really have a lot of bumps and bruises, just one, so that was cool. If it was up to me, I would have had the match go a little bit different than the way that it did, but that’s not up to me,'' said Kingston. ''The only thing I can really control is my performance and my ability to do what I’m asked to do to the best of my ability, and that’s what I’ve made a career of doing over the last decade plus. It kind of was what it was.''

Kofi Kingston on people still being angry at the decision of him losing to Brock Lesnar

Kingston said there was another big positive that came out of him losing to Brock Lesnar. He said it was good to see how upset the fans got when his reign abruptly ended. He said that till date, fans are mad about WWE's decision to have him lose.

''Even still, people are mad about the way that the title reign ended, especially being that it came about so magically and organically, but it happened to be the direction that the company wanted it to go,'' said Kingston

Do you think WWE made a mistake by having Brock Lesnar squash Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship?

