Kofi Kingston takes a shot at two WWE Superstars for not showing up for work

Kofi Kingston took a major shot at WWE Superstars, Dragon Lee and Zelina Vega. The New Day is currently feuding with the Latino World Order.

Kingston was in singles action this past Monday on RAW against Rey Mysterio. While he was unsuccessful in securing the victory over the Hall of Famer, The New Day got the last laugh over the LWO.

On X/Twitter, Kingston took shots at Lee and Vega for being absent from Mysterio's corner on RAW, claiming they didn't show up for work.

"Maybe if you and @ZelinaVegaWWE came to work, y’all could’ve done something besides cry about it online," wrote Kingston.

Dragon Lee explained why he has been absent from WWE TV

Dragon Lee has opened up about his recent absence from WWE television, claiming he has been spending time with his family. Lee and his wife are also expecting the birth of their daughter.

Taking to his Instagram story, the reigning Speed Champion said:

“Hey everyone! Hope y’all are doing well. I don’t usually share my personal stuff, but I want to grab my phone and do it today because I am happy and anxious because in a few days, I will hold in my hands my new princess that is on the way. She could (arrive) today, tomorrow, the day after, this weekend or even next week but she is coming, so I am very excited to receive my second princess, well, actually third, counting my first child and my wife. That’s been the reason why I have not been at work recently, I have been helping my wife but you will see a stronger Dragon Lee and giving my best as I always do inside that ring soon. Sending hugs to everyone!”

It remains to be seen when Lee will return to television next.

