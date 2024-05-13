Kofi Kingston has a three-word reaction after advancing in the King of The Ring tournament

Kofi Kingston just reacted after advancing in the King of The Ring tournament. The finals of the tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia.

The King and Queen of The Ring tournments are special events where WWE will look to crown its King and Queen of The Ring. The finals will take place at the premium live event later this month held in Saudi Arabia. The matches leading up to the PLE will take place on RAW, SmackDown, and other live events. The tournament is in full swing at the moment and several stars have advanced to the next round.

Tonight at a WWE live event in Macon, Georgia, Kofi Kingston faced off against Rey Mysterio in a King of The Ring tournament match. After an exciting and nail biting contest, Kingston emerged victorious after hitting a Trouble in Paradise. Following the match, the former WWE Champion took to social media to say he was one step closer to winning the tournament.

"One step closer… #ForWoods."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston wants to wrestle Barack Obama

Kofi Kingston has been part of the WWE for several years now. He has wrestled pretty much everyone who has come through the WWE and has established himself as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time.

During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, Kingston was asked which historical figure he would want to wrestler. Kingston replied that he would want to face Barack Obama.

“I mean, maybe… I’d like to wrestle Barack Obama because it’d kind of be like wrestling The Rock? You know what I’m saying? Barack out there, people say they have similar voices and all that. Maybe Barack Obama. Just to say that I say that I wrestled, just to say that I beat a president. Because if I’m wrestling, if I’m getting to book the match, yeah, maybe Barack. It’d be a good little match," Kingston said. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Kofi will be able to win the King of The Ring tournament this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback