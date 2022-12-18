Kofi Kingston wants to win major gimmick match before retiring from WWE

One-half of the current NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston has made his mark in WWE with several history-making moments and achievements under his belt. Kingston recently revealed that he wants to win a Royal Rumble match before he retires from wrestling.

The Road to WrestleMania is about to begin and the first stop is the Royal Rumble premium live event. In the past, several superstars have won matches where they punched their ticket for a title shot of their choosing at the Showcase of the Immortals aka WrestleMania.

However, it has been a difficult task to win the Royal Rumble match as only over a dozen superstars have successfully done so in the past. Speaking on The Bubba Show, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston of The New Day named Royal Rumble, a match that he wants to win before retiring:

“The one thing? There’s a lot. Winning the Rumble would be great... There’s a list. You’ve got to stay hungry. You don’t stay around this long by sitting on your laurels." [H/T - WrestleZone]

Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston @TrueKofi



@mattel just announced a collab with Masters of the Universe and



The New Day will be the three faces of Man-E-Faces 🤯 Absolutely Genius! #sdcc is ON BAAAAAAYYYBBEEEE!@mattel just announced a collab with Masters of the Universe and @WWE The New Day will be the three faces of Man-E-Faces 🤯 Absolutely Genius! #sdcc is ON BAAAAAAYYYBBEEEE! @mattel just announced a collab with Masters of the Universe and @WWE!The New Day will be the three faces of Man-E-Faces 🤯 Absolutely Genius! https://t.co/Z2UK3RFXKB

Earlier this month, Kingston announced that he would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023. He recently won the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Xavier Woods at NXT Deadline.

Kofi Kingston wants to have a match in his home country of Ghana

In his early years, Kofi Kingston donned a Jamaican accent. A few years later, the character and accent slowly went away before he began working with The New Day. He would then be billed from his home country of Ghana, West Africa.

WWE holds several international trips where superstars from their home countries get a chance to perform in front of their friends and family. Speaking in the same interview, Kofi Kingston spoke about having a match in Ghana:

“There’s a ton. Guys in this company, guys in other companies, guys all over the world. Having a match in Africa, in Ghana specifically. We just had a tryout in Nigeria —well, not the actual tryout, but they announced the tryout that’s going to happen in January. And the winner of that is going to be able to compete with everybody in Los Angeles leading up to Wrestlemania. So that’s huge man." [H/T - WrestleZone]

With several international events on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Kingston gets a chance to perform in his home country before retiring.

