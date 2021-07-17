"I just don't buy Kofi whooping anybody's a**" - Former pro-wrestling manager highly critical of WWE's decision to have Kofi Kingston challenge Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Kofi Kingston is all set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. The veteran superstar seems to have Bobby Lashley's number, having come out on top against the All Mighty on numerous occasions lately.

Kingston is the first WWE Superstar to pin Bobby Lashley, ever since the latter became the WWE Champion.

Taking his great record against Lashley into account, Kofi Kingston challenged the WWE Champion to a match at Money in the Bank. This was quickly accepted by Lashley, who is eager to prove that Kofi's success is a fluke.

Despite Kingston's record, this doesn't even look like a fair match on paper, taking into consideration the physical disparity between himself and Bobby Lashley.

In fact, one former pro-wrestling manager, Kenny Bolin, wasn't too happy with WWE's decision to make this match up and was extremely critical of Kofi Kingston on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk featuring himself and Dutch Mantell.

"I just don't buy Kofi whooping anybody's a**. Not even me or Dutch," said Kenny Bolin

Bolin even commented on Kofi's New Day partner Xavier Woods, who also shocked the world when he picked up a win over Bobby Lashley in last week's RAW. Safe to say Kenny wasn't too happy about Woods' win either.

"That's a sin against humanity. Neither one of those two have got the right to step into the ring with Bobby Lashley and they don't even have a shot of beating him. Unless Big E get's in there and helps them. Then I give them a shot," said Kenny Bolin

The reputable Kenny Bolin does make a point. However, the WWE Universe will be backing Kofi this Sunday. We will have to wait and see what the outcome of the match will be.

Bobby Lashley is ready to massacre Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank

Kofi Kingston may be heading into Money in the Bank as the fan favorite, but Bobby Lashley is more than ready for him. Following his actions towards the end of last week's episode of RAW, it looks like the ruthless All Mighty is back.

Bobby Lashley had some strong words for the WWE Universe in an interview with Dallas News, where he made his intentions clear for his opponent Kofi Kingston.

"Come watch the massacre." said Bobby Lashley

This Sunday, @WWE Superstars will take over Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX for #MITB.



WWE’s Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon and WWE Champion @fightbobby spoke with @dallasnews about what it means to return home to the fans. https://t.co/t6FG5xgfSR — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 15, 2021

