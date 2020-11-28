One of the biggest matches at WrestleMania XXX saw Bray Wyatt facing John Cena. Wyatt was on the cusp of what could have been one of the biggest wins of his careers but ended up losing to John Cena at the 'Grandest stage of them all'.

Konan believes that Bray Wyatt should have beaten John Cena at WrestleMania XXX

On the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konan discussed how WWE ruined the original Bray Wyatt character by having Wyatt lose to John Cena at WrestleMania 30. Bray was on a hot streak at the time but ended up losing. Konan said that having Bray Wyatt lose that crucial match was a terrible decision and lamented that WWE did not pull the trigger on him. The WCW legend felt that Bray Wyatt could have become one of the biggest Superstars in WWE if he had beaten John Cena:

There was a point where all he had to do was maybe beat Cena and he would have been maybe the biggest guy in the company and they didn't pull the trigger.

Konan added that having someone who had accomplished as much as Cena win that match was the wrong decision. He felt that a win could have made Bray Wyatt into a top star:

This is what's so weird about it. This is what probably pi**es Vince [Russo] off as a booker. This is what does me in. I'm sure it does DI [Disco Inferno] too. It's like bro, you actually have a bonafide Superstar, Cena doesn't need any more help. He's done bro, he's overdone. You've put so much s*** on him, you know, he is who he is. You have a chance to make another guy. Why didn't you make him?

You have to give Bray credit. He got two characters mega over, in spite of their stupidity.

Bray Wyatt has reinvented his character with 'The Fiend' and is one of the top singles stars in WWE right now. Wyatt, a former Universal Champion, is in the middle of a storyline with Alexa Bliss right now.

