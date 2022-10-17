"I don't know if Hunter doesn't see the same thing as Vince" - WCW legend questions WWE RAW Superstar's losing streak

Konnan recently opened up about RAW Superstar Austin Theory's losing streak in WWE despite holding the prestigious Money in the Bank briefcase.

Theory had a promising start to his main roster career, where he was presented as the future of the global juggernaut. He even captured the United States Championship and won the MITB match to cement his position in the promotion.

However, since Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE's Chairman and Triple H assumed power, Theory has stumbled on RAW with back-to-back losses. He lost to the recently-returned Johnny Gargano on last week's WWE RAW. Speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared his thoughts on the same.

The wrestling veteran wondered if the promotion plans to have Theory cash in his MITB briefcase soon, which could bring back all his heat and legitimacy.

"My theory on Theory (Austin) is I don't know if Hunter doesn't see the same thing as Vince because, bro, he has been taking a lot of losses, and this was a clean loss. Now, I talk about distractions and interferences which they do too much, but this was like a clean loss to Gargano. So I don't know if they are gonna have him cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and get him all his heat back and in the meantime, he keeps doing jobs. But it just seems that's all he's been doing," said Konnan (3:54 - 4:22)

Check out the full video below:

Booker T compared Austin Theory's position in WWE to Triple H's in the mid-90s

A few days back, Booker T also spoke about Theory's losing streak in WWE. The former WCW Champion doesn't see this as a cause of concern, saying even Triple H had to lose many matches during the early days of his career. Booker T cited the example of HHH's loss to The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 12.

"Just think about it for a second, Triple H was in that same position once upon a time, a guy that had so much potential and they put him out there with the Warrior and he did a job in how many seconds? I see Austin Theory being in no different position Hunter was at the time when he was coming up - a guy that's going out there and having to cut his teeth and understand what this business really, honestly and truly is," said Booker T.

🗣️WC @wrestlecenter_ Austin Theory is currently on a 15 match losing streak in WWE Austin Theory is currently on a 15 match losing streak in WWE https://t.co/mx0tLBwnnl

It'll be interesting to see how Triple H and WWE book the 25-year-old going forward, as he does have the potential to become a future main-eventer.

What do you make of Theory's never-ending losing streak in the global juggernaut? Sound off in the comment section below.

