The Ultimate Warrior seemed to ignite the passion of people who have run into him throughout his career. The stories have ranged from the absurd to people's unflattering portrayal of him backstage in pro wrestling. In WCW, which was considered a disastrous run for him, people had various opinions of him.

22yrs ago today (Aug 17th, 1998) on WCW Monday Nitro - the Warrior made his debut to confront Hulk Hogan. Here's the Warriors entrance followed by some highlights in the comments. pic.twitter.com/BAOVT1zhKX — The Wrestling Collector (@WCollector78) August 17, 2020

On Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno was asked about his run-ins with Ultimate Warrior, which also got Konnan to respond, and their interactions with him were, for lack of a better word, similar to others.

Konnan said that Ultimate Warrior was rude to him in WWE

Disco Inferno said that he didn't have many dealings with Ultimate Warrior in WCW, but he mentioned that Ultimate Warrior came off as 'weird' backstage. He said:

"Warrior was weird. I didn't share a lot of conversation with him, but I remember when he came into WCW, he was referring to himself in third person around the boys. He was calling himself Warrior. He's talking about himself to the boys in conversation."

Konnan gave his take on Warrior as he had initially met him in WWE. He said:

"Warrior was kind of weird, bro, because when I met him in WWE, he was a tremendous (censored) and then, when I met him in WCW, he didn't even recognize me because he was okay, dog. Hey, K-Dog, mother***ker, you were rude as s$$t when I met you in WWE, now you're like, hey K-Dog, he was always kind of weird."

This Day in WCW History: @UltimateWarrior Appears to @HulkHogan in a Backstage Mirror [October 5th, 1998]



WCW live TV magic!! pic.twitter.com/yx0mkYUrqx — WCW Worldwide (@WCWWorldwide) October 5, 2017

While there is no denying the Ultimate Warrior's impact on the pro wrestling industry, his reputation backstage has always had a mixed reaction depending on the individual in question. If anything, it can be said that The Ultimate Warrior left an impression no matter what, whether it was onscreen or offscreen.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.