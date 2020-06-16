Konnan discusses Goldberg's dismissive attitude in WCW

It seems as if Goldberg's attitude changed by leaps and bounds after achieving success in WCW.

Goldberg won his first World Championship within a year of his WCW Nitro debut.

Goldberg's meteoric rise to the top made him a box-office attraction in the late 90s

There's no denying the fact that during the Monday Night Wars, Goldberg was one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling world. Be it his 173-0 winning streak or his undeniable aura, the success he achieved during the late 90s remains unrivaled to this day. But did the four-time World Champion allow fame to get to his head? Former WCW United States Champion Konnan had an answer to that!

Konnan, on a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, mentioned how Goldberg's attitude changed in WCW over the years.

The NWO Wolfpac alumni revealed that he encouraged a hesitant Goldberg to shave his head off in an interaction they had during the early days of the latter's professional wrestling career.

Konnan recalled that he cited Stone Cold Steve Austin and his own example to convince Goldberg that he would look cool in a similar look. For those of you unaware, Konnan was widely popular in the late 90s and was even associated with NWO Wolfpac (led by Kevin Nash) from 1998 to 1999

Konnan then started discussing his equation with Goldberg in 1998 and how Goldberg's success changed him. He said:

"I remember when we were in Atlanta that day that he [Goldberg] wrestled Hogan. I was really over at that time and we were both gonna... we were both negotiating and we were in the same room and he was like, 'Man, F***, I am trying to get this money and they are really making it hard' and I was like, 'Bill, right now you can ask for the world and they are gonna give it to you'. He goes, 'yeah man, you are about to really get paid too; you are really over'. Fast forward like a year or two later and now Bill was this big star and I remember going into his dressing room and he was like, 'Get Out!'"

This interaction prompted Konnan to think how far Goldberg had come from asking him about shaving his head to kicking him out of his room upon becoming a household name.

What does Konnan think of today's Goldberg?

The Mexican legend clarified in the same episode of his podcast that now that he has seen Goldberg, the former WCW Heavyweight Champion has changed for the better as a person. He compared WCW to a shark tank and cited that as the reason behind Goldberg's changed attitude.