Konnan hospitalized due to kidney problems

Konnan has reportedly been hospitalized due to ongoing problems with his kidneys.

In a recent update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, we learned that the former WCW United States Champion has been admitted to hospital, but that the severity of the situation is not clear at this time. However, Konnan is known to have had problems with his kidneys in the past, undergoing a kidney transplant a few years ago.

Here is what Dave Meltzer had to say on the Konnan situation:

"I don’t know all the details, but I know that he’s hospitalized and it’s a kidney issue. He had a kidney transplant in 2007 and it’s pretty serious. And there’s probably more to the story but I don’t have all the details confirmed. But, it doesn’t sound particularly good to me as far as the whole situation. That’s really all I know, I know it’s fairly serious, so hopefully he’s doing well and hopefully he’s getting out of the hospital as soon as possible, and I would presume we may know more tomorrow. It’s very concerning, put it that way.” - H/T WrestleTalk.

Konnan is currently under contract with MLW as well as appearing on his own podcast and multiple wrestling media platforms. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery.

Konnan has held multiple championships in his career

Konnan is perhaps best remembered by American audiences for his time in WCW where he won multiple championships. These included the World Television title, the World Tag Team Titles and, of course, the United States title.

He also became a member of the famous NWO stable in 1997, alongside the likes of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan. However, when the group was broken up, Konnan would choose to side with the NWO 'Wolfpack' stable, as opposed to NWO Hollywood.

He made an appearance in AEW on an episode of Dynamite back in November 2020, where he was featured in the Inner Circle's Hangover-inspired Las Vegas segment.