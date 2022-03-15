Former nWo and WCW Legend pays tribute to Scott Hall

Former nWo Wolfpac member Konnan paid tribute to Scott Hall by calling him an incredible performer, friend, teacher, and "roaddogg."

As many now know, Scott Hall has passed away at the age of 63.Throughout the wrestling world, he was renowned for his charisma, his wrestling aptitude, and his screen presence.

From the outpouring of posts coming in on the news of his passing from fans and friends alike, it's clear that he impacted many lives over many years. Konnan seemed to echo those sentiments, having worked in close quarters with Hall when they were in the nWo together.

In a post on Twitter, Konnan praised Hall for being an incredible performer, friend, and teacher. He further mourned his loss and stated that he loved and missed Hall.

"What an incredible performer, friend, teacher & roaddogg...There are people that come into your life and leave an indelible impression..I had so much fun with you...I keep hoping this aint true but it is... #NWO4Life....RIP CHICO....LOVE AND MISS YA," wrote Konnan.

Konnan @Konnan5150 images.app.goo.gl/jq1i4Frhp1Ln1a…



What an incredible performer, friend, teacher & roaddogg...There are people that come into your life and leave an indelible impression..I had so much fun with you...I keep hoping this aint true but it is...

....RIP CHICO....LOVE AND MISS YA What an incredible performer, friend, teacher & roaddogg...There are people that come into your life and leave an indelible impression..I had so much fun with you...I keep hoping this aint true but it is... #NWO4Life ....RIP CHICO....LOVE AND MISS YA images.app.goo.gl/jq1i4Frhp1Ln1a… What an incredible performer, friend, teacher & roaddogg...There are people that come into your life and leave an indelible impression..I had so much fun with you...I keep hoping this aint true but it is...#NWO4Life....RIP CHICO....LOVE AND MISS YA

Hall touched many people's lives, and Konnan's comments are just one of countless examples.

How many titles did Scott Hall win in WCW?

🇺🇦 Stewart Lawson 🇺🇦 @SLawson1417

1 * WCW World Television Champion

2 * WCW United States Heavyweight Champion

7 * WCW Tag Team Champion

1 * TNA World Tag Team Champion

2 * WWE Hall of Famer

WON & PWI Match of the Year (1994 Ladder Match vs HBK)



A Wrestling Legend



Razor Ramon / Scott Hall 4 * WWF IC Champion1 * WCW World Television Champion2 * WCW United States Heavyweight Champion7 * WCW Tag Team Champion1 * TNA World Tag Team Champion2 * WWE Hall of FamerWON & PWI Match of the Year (1994 Ladder Match vs HBK)A Wrestling LegendRazor Ramon / Scott Hall 4 * WWF IC Champion1 * WCW World Television Champion2 * WCW United States Heavyweight Champion7 * WCW Tag Team Champion1 * TNA World Tag Team Champion2 * WWE Hall of FamerWON & PWI Match of the Year (1994 Ladder Match vs HBK)A Wrestling LegendRazor Ramon / Scott Hall 🙏 https://t.co/CmIjl2dtLo

Scott Hall was one of those rare main-event wrestlers who never became a World Champion in WCW or WWE. His runs were limited to the upper mid-card, though he added a lot to the titles with his unwavering charisma and personality.

The four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion won multiple titles in WCW:

2-time WCW United States Champion

1-time WCW World Television Champion

7-time WCW World Tag Team Champion

While he was never a world champion, the fans certainly treated him like one. Hall will live forever as a unique personality that ruled the wrestling world for a time, and he never needed a title to prove it.

Edited by Colin Tessier