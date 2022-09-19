"Never to be seen again" - WCW legend pitches bizarre idea for Bray Wyatt's WWE return 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently pitched an outlandish and hilarious idea for Bray Wyatt's much-awaited WWE return.

The Eater of Worlds has been trending over the last few days owing to his reported talks with WWE about a potential return. He was let go by the global juggernaut last July and, since then, has been away from the ring.However, with Triple H bringing many performers back under WWE's umbrella, fans believe it's only a matter of time before they see Bray Wyatt back in the company.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan pitched a downright bizarre idea to reintroduce Wyatt to WWE fans. The WCW legend stated that Bray Wyatt should return as The Fiend from an alternate universe. Konnan explained that Wyatt should open a door that would trap all the acts he didn't enjoy, like DAMAGE CTRL and Omos, only for them to be trapped forever and never appear on TV again.

"I would actually have Bray Wyatt come back as The Fiend, but come back from an alternate universe with like super duper powers, and he's got something like a merlin's hat on and a wizard type thing, and he comes back and just appears in the middle of the ring all of a sudden you see this door, and when you open the door, all you see is like the galaxy, and he invites DAMAGE CTRL and Omos and every other act that we don't like, and he pushes them into an alternate universe never to be seen again and closes the door," said Konnan (33:03 - 33:50)

Bray Wyatt's talks with WWE had "stalled" recently

As per a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the talks between Wyatt and WWE "stalled" recently. However, the veteran journalist clarified that the global juggernaut was still interested in getting Bray Wyatt back and that their negotiations with him weren't "dead" yet.

Furthermore, Meltzer noted that Wyatt's talks with other companies had also broken down in the past owing to disagreements on financial grounds. It remains to be seen if WWE and the 35-year-old can find a middle ground to make the latter's highly-anticipated return to the company possible.

