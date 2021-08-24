Konnan recounts insulting comments by former WWE Tag Team Champion

Konnan recently discussed his WWE days with Disco Inferno on the Keepin' it 100 YouTube Channel, when the topic turned to The Nasty Boys.

The duo of Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags, collectively known as The Nasty Boys, made a name for themselves from the 1980s to 1990s.

Konnan, who was in WWE for a brief period as Max Moon, recounted disparaging comments made by Brian Knobbs.

"I had a big problem with the Blonde one when I got to WWE as Max Moon. Knobbs is the blonde one?" Konnan added, "Yeah, I would come in and he would be saying s*** like, 'hey, hey,' because when I went in, I was doing Mexican matches like Lucha Libre with luchadors. Like they brought in Mexican guys to work with me, right? And he was like, 'Hey, man, what's up, Mexican Jumping Bean and Andale and s*** like that."

If your Monday is tough just remember Konnan (and Paul Diamond) had to wrestle in the Max Moon costume pic.twitter.com/zZsL8CWKyy — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) August 12, 2019

Konnan wanted to break Brian Knobbs' nose with a WWE catering plate

Konnan went on to explain that he was unhappy with Knobbs' comments and revealed what he planned to do in WWE's catering area.

"Back then in WWE, in catering, they had those metal plates like you have in prison and I told Louis Spicolli, I go, 'Bro, the next time this guy says anything, I'm going to break his nose with this,'" stated Konnan.

Konnan says Spicolli talked him out of it and possibly spoke to The Nasty Boys about the issue, and they never did it again.

Konnan's stories aren't different from others who had run-ins with the duo, as both he and Disco Inferno recounted other antics that the pair were involved in.

If you're using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Keepin' it 100 YouTube video.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Kartik Arry