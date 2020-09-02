Ricochet hasn't been featured much on WWE television recently other than a few appearances in some backstage segments. For someone of Ricochet's talent, a lot of fans have been baffled at how underutilized he has been for most of his main roster run in WWE, especially considering how well he did in NXT.

A former North American Champion on the Black and Gold brand, he was one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling when WWE signed him.

Sometimes you just gotta go off, so they remember! 👑 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/6R7yrKTfyG — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) August 28, 2020

On the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed Ricochet's troubles on the main roster and why he hasn't been featured much recently.

According to Disco Inferno, the situation was as simple as Vince McMahon not seeing anything in Ricochet:

"The thing with Ricochet is very simple, Vince McMahon does not see anything in him and that's Vince McMahon."

Konnan agreed and said that the most likely reason behind Ricochet not getting a push is because of Vince McMahon. Konnan put over Ricochet as a talent but added that Vince McMahon probably doesn't see anything in him.

"Yeah, I would agree with that. At the end of the day it's up to Vince and I think Ricochet is a star. Good looking kid, great dancer, when I used to see him in Lucha Underground I used to call him Chris Brown. Has a lot of charisma, incredible high-flyer but Vince doesn't see anything in him obviously."

Konnan added that the fact Ricochet wasn't very good on the mic could also be a factor in him not being rated highly by the top brass at WWE:

"Another thing, he's not real good on the mic. That's why I used to talk for him in Lucha Underground."

Could Ricochet join The Hurt Business?

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda recently revealed that MVP wants more members in The Hurt Business. Tom added that Ricochet was one of the Superstars who could join the heel faction in the future:

"We could see 5, 6. 7, 8 members join The Hurt Business. MVP has been trying to get more and more people in over time, that includes Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. All three of them are people he wants to work with."

Could Ricochet be the next Superstar to join The Hurt Business? Sound off in the comments section.

