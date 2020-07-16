When he got to AEW, people expected Kenny Omega to be the biggest star in the company, especially with feuds against the likes of Jon Moxley as well as his pairing with Hangman Page.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno answered a question about Omega's AEW character, and he felt that on a weekly television show, Omega doesn't cut good promos, and his character doesn't come off that well. Konnan reiterated the point and feels that Kenny Omega is just another guy on the AEW roster.

Konnan says Kenny Omega was huge in Mexico but in AEW, it's a different story

It should be noted that both Konnan and Disco Inferno acknowledged Omega's in-ring skillset and athletic ability. Konnan talked about Omega's matches in Mexico at Triplemania.

Konnan said that he booked Laredo Kid and The Lucha Bros (Pentagón Jr. and Fénix) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). Konnan said that Omega outworked everybody and the fans acknowledged it. He also said that Omega's next appearance in Mexico made the fans go wild.

Konnan said that Omega spends a long time going over the match so that his match will be unique. Disco then asked what Omega's problem in AEW is?

Konnan said:

"I think one of the problems is his promos isn't on the level of the other guys promo and I don't think he has been pushed as a star. He's just pushed as another guy who knows how to work like 18 other guys who know how to work."

Does Konnan have a point in his critique of AEW's booking of Kenny Omega? That is something for the fans to answer.

