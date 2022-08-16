"He's gonna be very smart to push him" - Wrestling veteran says Triple H should give 37-year-old WWE Superstar a monster push 

WCW legend Konnan thinks Triple H would be wise to push Karrion Kross to the moon after the latter recently returned to WWE.

The former NXT Champion made his stunning SmackDown debut on the show's August 5th episode alongside his wife, Scarlett. Kross instantly made his presence felt by laying down Drew McIntyre and then having a staredown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

For those unaware, Kross was released from the global juggernaut in November 2021, after which he went back to the indies, only to return after Hunter assumed creative responsibilities. He has returned better than ever, with many viewers, including Konnan, having nothing but good things to say about him.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan raved about Karrion Kross's return. The wrestling veteran feels that Triple H shouldn't think before pushing the former NXT Champion as a main event attraction in WWE.

"Looks like they are going to push him [Karrion Kross]. Triple H knows talent, bro. He's there, that's his call and he's gonna push him and he's gonna be very smart to push him," said Konnan. (5:28 - 5:44)

Karrion Kross could soon lock horns with Roman Reigns in a WWE ring

Since Kross confronted Roman Reigns, fans have been clamoring for the two to battle it out in the global juggernaut. If recent reports are any indication, the dream match could soon come to fruition. As per Dave Meltzer, the company has planned for the two performers to meet inside the ring at Survivor Series 2022.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Roman Reigns is not booked on Extreme Rules in Philadelphia at this point.



If WWE go with Reigns vs. Karrion Kross, as things stand right now, it would either be TV or the earliest would be Survivor Series



- WON Roman Reigns is not booked on Extreme Rules in Philadelphia at this point. If WWE go with Reigns vs. Karrion Kross, as things stand right now, it would either be TV or the earliest would be Survivor Series- WON https://t.co/T4QXnZLmx8

However, there's a significant chance The Tribal Chief could be without gold around his waist when the match materializes. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, with the latter being the heavy favorite to win and end the former's record-setting reign.

Do you think Karrion Kross could become a WWE Champion sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

