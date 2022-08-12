WWE reportedly planning a huge first-time-ever match for Roman Reigns possibly at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, there are plans for a big match between him and Karrion Kross to take place at or around Survivor Series.

The company's next major event after Clash at the Castle will be Extreme Rules. However, Reigns isn't booked for the show as of now. It is not known at this point if he will even retain the Unified Championship following his match against Drew McIntyre.

There were reports that stated that USA Network wanted RAW to have a world champion on the show so the WWE and Universal titles could split again. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that the company will likely give Karrion Kross a major push and have him face Roman Reigns, most likely at Survivor Series:

''Reigns is not booked on Extreme Rules in Philadelphia at this point. If they go with Reigns vs. Kross, as things stand right now, it would either be TV or the earliest would be Survivor Series barring the weekly circumstances involved in wrestling,'' said Meltzer

Karrion Kross seen as the biggest heel on WWE SmackDown after Roman Reigns

The former NXT Champion made his return to SmackDown last week and attacked Drew McIntyre. He was released by the company due to budget cuts. However, he has now returned with Triple H at the helm of things. As per Dave Meltzer, Kross is being listed as the second biggest heel on the blue brand:

''Kross on the internal depth chart is listed as the No. 2 heel on the Smackdown side, behind Reigns, and his debut angle positioned him as such.''

He also stated that it looks like Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross is going to happen on the SmackDown house show program in the coming weeks because Reigns doesn't work house shows.

