"No way" - WCW veteran says Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss shouldn't have been the main event of WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Konnan thinks booking Alexa Bliss and Bayley as the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW was a wrong decision.

The Goddess went to war with the DAMAGE CTRL leader in the headlining match of the Monday Night show. The performers had a fun, back-and-forth contest that ended with Bayley, the hometown girl, coming out on top. However, some viewers believe the match didn't have enough stakes to warrant the main event spot.

One among them is Konnan, who recently shared his views on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100. The WCW legend feels that either Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE US Title or Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio and Riddle match should have ideally headlined the episode.

Furthermore, Konnan added that he has watched quite a few female main events this year in wrestling, but none of them left a lasting impression on him.

"There's no way this should have been the main event. The main event should have been Lashley and Seth Rollins or the Rey Mysterio match. And I'm gonna tell you why this should not have been the main event. I have seen at least four or five women's main events this year, and none of them deserved to be in the main event," said Konnan. (From 18:22 - 18:42)

Vince Russo was also highly critical of the WWE RAW main event

Earlier this week, while speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer criticized the RAW main event, particularly Alexa Bliss. Vince Russo blasted the former SmackDown Champion for not selling her knee in the match and pointed out that she threw punches with her forearm.

"I got a couple of questions, the Alexa Bliss match. Number one, who hurts their knee, is in pain from their knee, blows out their knee and proceeds to do a summersault off the announce desk? Like is that the first thing you do, bro? If your knee got injured in a fight? Here's my second question, when did we start throwing punches with our forearms? How many real fights do you throw your forearm at a person instead of a punch? When did that start? When did this start? When did the flipper start? I can hit you with fists or I can hit you with this," said Russo.

There was also a hint of character change for Alexa Bliss during the match when the lights flickered momentarily. While some view this to be a Bray Wyatt tease, others think Bliss could revert to the dark side soon.

