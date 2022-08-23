"That's gonna be great business" - Wrestling veteran wants top WWE Superstar to challenge Roman Reigns 

WCW legend Konnan recently stated that Karrion Kross should be the next in line to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Since his return to the global juggernaut earlier this month, the former NXT Champion has set his sights on both The Tribal Chief and his Clash at the Castle 2022 opponent Drew McIntyre. During his promo on last week's SmackDown, Kross sent an ominous warning to Reigns, which won plaudits from fans.

One among the many who loved the vignette was Konnan, who lavished praise on Kross on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100. He stated it's beyond him why many on Twitter criticize the 37-year-old performer.

Konnan added that Triple H had a "winner" in his hands in the form of Karrion Kross and that he's excited to see him battle it out with Roman Reigns soon.

"I don't get when people bury Karrion Kross and say don't see nothing in him. You see nothing in him? Bro, congratulations Kross, congratulations, Hunter [Triple H], you got a winner, a stud there. We have been saying this for a while, he needs to go about Reigns and that's gonna be great business, bro. I'm so happy and stoked to watch this," said Konnan. (From 3:34 - 4:01)

Check out the full video below:

Exciting potential plans for Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns

According to a report that emerged a couple of weeks earlier, WWE is planning a blockbuster, first-time-ever clash between Roman Reigns and Karrion Kross at Survivor Series 2022. Given how Kross has been targeting Reigns in his recent promos, this development comes as no surprise.

However, it'll be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief is even the champion until this potential match materializes. Many fans have picked Drew McIntyre to defeat Reigns and end his era-defining run at Clast at the Castle on September 3rd.

Do you think the former NXT Champion is the perfect choice to dethrone Roman Reigns from his throne? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava