Wrestling legend unhappy with Triple H giving too much TV time to WWE stable with "zero chemistry."

Konnan recently made it known that he was not a fan of WWE Chief Content Officer extensively featuring DAMAGE CTRL on the promotion's weekly programming.

While DAMAGE CTRL has won plaudits from many viewers, some have been critical of their on-screen schticks and promos. Konnan is also not a big fan of the faction, and he didn't hold while sharing his views on his podcast, Keepin' It 100.

The wrestling veteran first pointed out the many great things Triple H has done since assuming leadership of WWE. However, Konnan stated that he's not very fond of The Game's decision to push DAMAGE CTRL as a featured act. The WCW legend feels that the stable has "zero chemistry."

"I like all the stuff they have been doing. They brought Karrion Kross back, they did the Judgment Day, they put Dominik Mysterio in Judgment Day, they have done a lot of cool things. The one thing on which I do not agree with him (Triple H), is he really gives a lot of time to DAMAGE CTRL, and I find them uber unentertaining, and these girls have zero chemistry," said Konnan

He further added that babyfaces like Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss also haven't been fairing well of late on WWE RAW.

"And if you want to talk about zero chemistry, look at the babyface side, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca, have nothing going on," added Konnan. (From 8:34 - 9:04)

Check out the full video below:

The stable was formed at WWE SummerSlam 2022, where Bayley introduced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as her allies. Since then, the trio has taken over the Monday Night show, with Kai and SKY becoming Women's Tag Team Champions, while Bayley would soon challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title.

Konnan was also unhappy with Bayley and Alexa Bliss main-eventing WWE RAW

Earlier, Konnan said that he was not a fan of the DAMAGE CTRL and Alexa Bliss performing in the main event of this week's WWE RAW. He felt that the match didn't have enough stakes like the US Title match between Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley or Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle.

"There's no way this should have been the main event. The main event should have been Lashley and Seth Rollins or the Rey Mysterio match. And I'm gonna tell you why this should not have been the main event. I have seen at least four or five women's main events this year, and none of them deserved to be in the main event," said Konnan.

Considering DAMAGE CTRL only recently formed in July, they still have a lot of time and scope to reinvent and become a universally-praised act.

Do you agree with Konnan's take on DAMAGE CTRL having "zero chemistry?" Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin It 100 and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far