"Wants that smoke" - KSI and MrBeast react to getting called out by Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

KSI and MrBeast have reacted to Roman Reigns calling them out midway through his match against Logan Paul.

At Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief put the two YouTubers on notice while defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against a YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler.

Taking to Twitter, KSI posted the clip of him and MrBeast getting called out by Reigns. He put the 37-year-old on notice by claiming that he wanted the "smoke".

Check out KSI's reaction to Reigns' callout:

MrBeast didn't exactly make a comment, but he did react with one emoji in response to WWE's official tweet. He also had a similar reaction to KSI's message to The Head of the Table.

Check out MrBeast's reactions to Roman Reigns calling him out:

The Crown Jewel main event featured the involvement of numerous YouTubers, including Logan's brother Jake Paul. His IMPAULSIVE co-hosts, Mike Majlak and George Janko, were also attacked by The Usos.

The two men were sitting at ringside in support of their good friend, however, following Jimmy and Jey's interference, they set their sights on the two and dragged them to the ring for a beatdown.

Who could be next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns officially became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. He has held the Universal Title for almost 800 days and will surpass the mark after his latest victory.

During his current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns has defeated Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and also beat The Beast Incarnate in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

One man who has set his sights on Reigns is SmackDown star, Santos Escobar. Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old claimed that he has acknowledged The Tribal Chief but claimed he is "coming" for the Undisputed Champion.

"@WWERomanReigns TRIBAL CHIEF!! Consider yourself ACKNOWLEDGED. When the time is right… I’m coming for you," wrote Santos Escobar.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans a potential feud between Reigns and Escobar going forward.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes