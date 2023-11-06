KSI sends a five-word message to Logan Paul after he wins the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

KSI has reacted to Logan Paul's victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. At the show, Paul became the new United States Champion.

At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Paul went one-on-one with Rey Mysterio for the US Championship. The closing moments of the match saw The Maverick hit Mysterio with a brutal right hand while using the brass knuckles.

Taking to Twitter/X, KSI sent out a five-word message and celebrated his friend's victory.

"HE DID IT!!!! LET’S GOOO @LoganPaul," wrote KSI.

Check out KSI's tweet below:

Paul was victorious over Dillon Danis in his recent boxing match. Following his victory, The Maverick called out Mysterio during his post-fight victory speech.

In the main event of the same show, KSI faced and lost to Tommy Fury in a controversial decision that left a large portion of the fans fuming.

Logan Paul was furious with the WWE Universe after Crown Jewel

Logan Paul wasn't happy with the fans who claimed that he was "handed" the WWE United States Championship.

Speaking in an exclusive post-match interview, Paul stated that he worked hard and earned his shot at the US Championship. He said:

"Been seeing a lot of y'all saying that I'm spoonfed, that this title was given to me, that I haven't earned it. Let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland. Everything is earned. Nothing is given. I work harder than your simple minds can even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than you do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same games as y'all, son. I've beaten the matrix. I am the architect. Mark my words: the WWE Universe is my universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that. Watch what I can do."

Paul is now expected to jump ship to SmackDown as he begins his first-ever title reign in WWE.

