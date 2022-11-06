Create

KSI tweets a short message midway through Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's match at Crown Jewel

KSI reacted to Roman Reigns and Logan Paul
KSI reacted to Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's match

Popular social media influencer and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI tweeted a message midway through Roman Reigns' match with Logan Paul.

In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after a hard-fought pinfall victory over The Maverick.

Taking to Twitter, KSI made it known that he enjoyed certain bits of Reigns' match with Logan. The YouTuber and rapper sent a short message regarding the same.

"Logan vs Roman Reigns has been such a good match so far," wrote KSI.

Check out KSI's tweet below:

Logan vs Roman Reigns has been such a good match so far

KSI, who has fought Paul twice in a boxing ring, recently made his return to the world of boxing in August.

The 29-year-old has also been caught up with his career in the music industry and popular YouTube group the Sidemen. He has also been focusing on his personal YouTube career outside of boxing and everything else.

How did fans react to KSI's midway-match tweet regarding Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul?

In reaction to KSI's tweet, fans questioned if the 29-year-old was going to make an appearance in the professional wrestling industry down the road.

Numerous fans also responded by reposting and quoting Roman Reigns' callout of both KSI and MrBeast during his match with Logan Paul.

One Twitter user even suggested that KSI and his brother Deji, who is set to face Floyd Mayweather in a few weeks in a boxing match, should sign with WWE.

Check out reactions from fans as the pro wrestling world went crazy over Reigns calling out KSI:

@KSI @AWV23 KSI COME TO WWE ROMAN TALKIN CRAZY
@KSI Thoughts? twitter.com/wwe/status/158…
@KSI SHOW UP TO WWE TO FACE ROMAN KSI
@KSI Bro called you out… you gotta act on that
@KSI He called you out https://t.co/QOZ2o7NXuU
@KSI HE CALLED YOU OUT
@KSI Roman called you out 💀
@KSI You and or Deji needa sign to WWE
@KSI You and Deji VS Jake and Logan in a tag team match,or the rematch between you and Logan in WWE or u two in tag team or U vs Jake in WWE. 😫
@KSI Stop acting like ur not in the arena bouta make an entrance

KSI and Logan Paul are currently working as business partners. The two men have also appeared in several exciting videos on the Sidemen YouTube Channel.

At the pre-Crown Jewel press conference in Saudi Arabia, the WWE Universe also chanted for KSI and demanded an appearance from him. It remains to be seen if the famous internet personality will appear in WWE going forward or not.

Would you be interested in a potential appearance from the famous "JJ" Olatunji in WWE? Sound off in the comment section

