"Ku Klux Klan" - Serious racism accusation against WWE made by D-Von Dudley

Decorated tag team star D-Von Dudley has made serious racism accusations against WWE. The Hall of Famer competed in the promotion for a number of years as part of The Dudley Boyz.
The Dudley Boyz began their WWE careers in 1999 after a tenure in ECW. While they saw immense success in the tag team division, D-Von has shared how life was difficult for wrestlers of color back then.
In an interview with Video Gamer, he said that during his time in the company, the racism was hidden. He even alleged that members of the notorious Ku Klux Klan had infiltrated the promotion.
"I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. The Klan wore sheets on their heads. The Ku Klux Klan wore sheets over their heads. And I felt that a lot of those Klan members made their way into wrestling, traded in their sheets for suits. It was definitely a behind the scenes thing," he said.
D-Von Dudley also said that a higher-up told him that he wasn't liked due to the color of his skin.
"I’ve dealt with it with certainly higher ups like MVP said. I dealt with that certain higher up that told me to my face, they don’t like me because of the colour of my skin. And they work for other organizations now, and this person knows who he is. I have no respect for that person. I don’t really care for him. Now that he’s not in the position that he once was, I just really don’t care for him," he added. [H/T: Video Gamer]
This isn't the first time, he has accused WWE of racism recently. Speaking on his YouTube channel alongside his longtime tag team partner Bully Ray, he said that he was afraid of being vocal in WWE due to racism fears.
He said he experienced racism from some top officials in WWE.
D-Von Dudley confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition
At Bound For Glory, The Dudley Boyz faced The Hardy Boyz for the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships in a Tables Match.
The match ended with The Hardys retaining their Titles and was followed by an emotional moment between the two legendary teams.
The Dudleyz handed over their wrestling boots to their iconic rivals, signalling an end to their in-ring careers. D-Von Dudley confirmed his retirement to Video Gamer, saying you don't do something like that and decide to come back.
