Kudos to WWE Superstar Austin Theory!

Austin Theory hasn't competed in a televised match for a while. However, he's reached a major milestone in his career.
Theory began his WWE run in NXT, where he was involved in many storylines as part of The Way. His performances earned him a main roster call-up in 2021, where he found initial success as United States Champion. He even defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39.
However, under Triple H's regime, Austin Theory was put into a tag team with Grayson Waller. Together, they managed to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. After losing the titles, A-Town Down Under has teased a split, often seen arguing backstage during live shows. But Theory hasn't competed in a televised match since May 5, 2025. Recently, he appeared on Main Event, facing Dragon Lee on June 9, 2025, in a singles match.
This match turned out to be a major milestone for the WWE star as it was his 400th singles match in his wrestling career.
Austin Theory has not won a televised singles match in 527 days
Austin Theory was once promoted as the future of the company during Vince McMahon's era. He was involved in many prominent storylines and had a lengthy reign as United States Champion. However, his singles career suffered under the new regime. Although he did win tag team gold, his singles career hasn't been nearly as successful.
In fact, it has been 527 days since he won his last televised singles match. Theory's last singles win came on January 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown against Carmelo Hayes. Since then, it has been a streak of bad luck for the former United States Champion, who has not been able to secure a win.
It will be interesting to see when Theory's next televised match will take place.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE