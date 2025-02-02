Kurt Angle and 2 other WWE legends spotted at ringside at the Royal Rumble 2025

Royal Rumble 2025 has turned out to be a night of legends as fans saw the return of major names while Kurt Angle and two other legends were at ringside watching the show in Indianapolis.

The opening match, i.e., the Women's Royal Rumble match, saw the return of a couple of legendary names such as Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella - the latter of whom entered at #30 and lasted all the way until the final four before Nia Jax eliminated her.

Another legendary name, Kurt Angle, was at ringside at the Royal Rumble. Apart from the Olympic Gold Medalist, two other legends, The Godfather and Mickie James, were also in the crowd watching.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Angle retired before the turn of the decade and has stuck to his decision to do so. His body had too much cumulative damage from his years wrestling and it was time for him to call it a day.

It's always great to see the legends present while not necessarily returning to the ring to risk their health. Several other legends are also rumored to be in attendance and Michael Cole will surely present them in due course.

Expand Tweet

As far as in-ring action goes, fans were thrilled to see Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella back for the Rumble match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback