"I messed up" - Kurt Angle addresses major botch from early in his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was quick to pick up the sport of professional wrestling, but it wasn't all smooth sailing early on.

Angle had his first singles match against Rey Mysterio in WWE at SummerSlam 2002 in the opening match of the show. The Olympic Gold Medalist emerged victorious, winning the matchup via submission. But the match wasn't without its issues.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed his matchup against Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam. During the podcast, Angle revealed that it took him three times to properly execute the Hurricanrana spot with The Master of the 619:

“Well, I messed up the first two times. [Conrad Thompson asks, ‘So that was on you then?’] Yes, yes. And actually, what’s crazy is the first time he did it, that’s when I cut my head," Kurt Angle revealed. "But the blood didn’t start coming out until after the third time. It wasn’t the third time that he hit me with it that my head started bleeding. It was the first one and it just took a while to start bleeding. Kurt Angle is not perfect, I make mistakes, yes I do, I had to do it three times.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

What does WWE have planned for Kurt Angle on Monday Night RAW?

WWE will air tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW in the Steel City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is the hometown of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. He is being brought into WWE RAW tonight but no details have arisen as to what the gold medalist may have in store.

Angle has been abundantly clear as of late that he's wrestled in his last match. He also had double knee replacement surgery earlier this year that effectively ended his professional wrestling career.

It's a safe bet to guess that Angle won't be getting physical tonight on WWE RAW...but stranger things have happened.

Did you realize that Angle messed up that spot with Mysterio three times? What do you think WWE has planned for Kurt this evening on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles | WrestleBinge

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Kurt Angle to appear on WWE RAW tonight? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron