Kurt Angle believes former WWE World Heavyweight Champion deserves main event push

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently presented the case for former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler to be thrust back into the main event scene.

Ziggler has been with WWE for nearly two decades, and in that time, he has been in and out of the main event scene. The RAW star's career seemingly peaked in 2013 after he cashed in his Money In The Bank the night after WrestleMania 29 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer stated why World Wrestling Entertainment should once again have the veteran back in the world title picture.

"He was world champion at one particular time I do believe. They do push him at times and sometimes they don't. It seems to be inconsistent, but, he deserves to be consistently pushed. You know what? He's like the MVP of the company. You could put him anywhere you want him." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Dolph Ziggler's MITB cash in is probably the greatest of all time Dolph Ziggler's MITB cash in is probably the greatest of all time https://t.co/TlGecEmhuG

Dolph Ziggler's most recent title victory surprisingly came last year after he stunned fans by defeating Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship.

Kurt Angle on his match against Dolph Ziggler

At the 2018 Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, the two former world champions faced off in the quarter-finals of the WWE World Cup. Ziggler walked away with the win after a short bout.

On The Kurt Angle Show, the 54-year-old stated that he was not a fan of his performance against Ziggler as the Hall of Famer struggled physically.

"I also did like a seven minute match with Dolph Ziggler. The match wasn’t, you know, Dolph was great. Don’t get me wrong. But me at this point in time, I wasn’t so great because I kind of lost a step at this particular time in my career, but it wasn’t where I wanted to be," said Angle. (H/T Wrestling News)

Angle's final match in WWE would come just five months later as he would lose to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in New York.

What is your favorite Kurt Angle WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes