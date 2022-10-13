Kurt Angle says 20-year veteran is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time

WWE legend Kurt Angle has faced several top stars during his storied in-ring career. He recently named his former rival, John Cena, the greatest superstar in the company's history.

Cena has been a part of WWE for over 20 years, and in that time, he has captured a record 16 world titles. While he has transitioned to a part-time role due to his Hollywood career, the veteran is still one of the most recognizable names in the company.

Speaking on The Bubba Army show, Angle explained why he believes John Cena is WWE's greatest-ever superstar.

"[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that." (From 27:38 to 27:47)

Angle and John Cena share a lot of history as The Cenation leader faced the former on his main roster debut. Their story would come full circle in 2017 when Cena inducted the Olympian into the Hall of Fame.

Kurt Angle names which WWE stars he would like to tag with

After suffering multiple severe injuries, it is unlikely that the former WWE Champion will compete in a ring again. However, earlier this year, fans saw the legendary Ric Flair return to the ring at 73 for a tag team match.

With Flair's comeback in mind, Kurt Angle was recently asked on The Wrassingh Show about his preferred tag team partners for a potential match.

The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"I’d want a Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins or even a John Cena! Those are the names that I would pick because I know those guys would carry me through the match." (H/T 411 Mania)

While Kurt has wrestled Cena many times in his career, the legend also has a history with both Rollins and Reigns from his time spent as RAW GM.

