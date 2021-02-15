Kurt Angle recalls ECW main event that left him completely shocked

Before joining WWE, Kurt Angle made an appearance at ECW back in 1996. It wasn't a memorable appearance for the Wrestling Machine, who at the time was still new to the world of professional wrestling. In fact, he was so furious with the show that he threatened to sue Paul Heyman.

Kurt Angle is a former professional wrestler and Olympic gold medalist who had a 24 year career in wrestling. Starting in 1998 with WWE, Kurt Angle became a household name very quickly thanks to his ability, skill and the fact that he made a great heel. The Wrestling Machine's storied career was immortalized back in 2017 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Back in 1996, Kurt Angle made an appearance at an ECW show. Angle was convinced that the show was the closest thing to amateur wrestling, by his friend and fellow Pittsburgh native Shane Douglas. However, the show did not end well for Angle, who was appalled after he witnessed a main event that saw Raven crucify fellow wrestler Sandman.

"You have to understand. I'm a Catholic Christian from Pittsburgh. To see the crucifixion was really offensive. But back then I didn't understand the storytelling of pro-wrestling. When I saw it, I was like, "Oh my God! This is is the crucifixion. This is someone portraying Jesus on the cross! I can't believe I'm here." So I was really upset, I went to Paul Heyman and said, "Hey! I can't be on the same show as this! You can't air the show with me on it, if you do you're gonna hear from my attorney!""

Kurt Angle returned to ECW in 2006

Despite having a not so memorable first appearance in ECW back in 1996, Kurt Angle would return to an ECW ring exactly 10 years later. Angle was drafted to ECW when the promotion was brought back as its own separate brand back in 2006.

It was during this time that he earned the nickname The Wrestling Machine. He would have some notable feuds with the likes of Randy Orton and Rob Van Dam. However, this was also be Angle's last time in a WWE ring for some time. He left the company in August of the same year, citing health concerns.

Kurt Angle has certainly gone through some harrowing and bizarre experiences throughout his pro-wrestling career. What do you think was the most bizarre moment of Angle's career? Let us know in the comments down below.