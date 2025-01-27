Kurt Angle breaks silence on John Cena retirement tour; wants legendary rival to make WWE history

One of the biggest rivals of John Cena's early career was Kurt Angle, who was his first-ever opponent on the WWE main roster. Angle recently spoke about Cena and his farewell tour. He also commented on the possibility of The Cenation Leader making history in his final year as an active wrestler.

Before he became the Doctor of Thuganomics, Cena brought his "Ruthless Aggression" against Angle in 2002. They faced each other over the next few years until the Olympic gold medalist left WWE in 2006, with Cena becoming the face of the company.

In an interview with the Great Offshore Sportsbooks, Kurt Angle was asked about John Cena's retirement from in-ring competition at the end of the year. Angle revealed that he wanted to see Cena break Ric Flair's record for most world title wins.

"I'm hoping that he not only gets a retirement tour, but I'm hoping that he gets a title run. John, what he's been able to do for the business and for the WWE is nothing short of amazing. John has proved himself to be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. And I think he deserves a title run to make sure that he gets that number 17. So he could be the first one in history to be 17-time world champion. I think he deserves that," Angle said. [H/T: Great Offshore Sportsbooks]

John Cena has the opportunity to break Flair's record by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cena declared his entry on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. It will be interesting to see if Cena reigns supreme in the Rumble for the third time in his career.

Drew McIntyre wants to retire John Cena

While John Cena is officially retiring at the end of 2025, there are no official word on who will be his final opponent. Some fans are clamoring to see him face old rivals like Randy Orton, AJ Styles or CM Punk, while others want him to put over an up-and-coming superstar.

Drew McIntyre wants a shot at Cena and would love to retire him. The Scottish Warrior told the No Holds Barred podcast that he was one of the few stars who was around during The Cenation Leader's peak.

With John, I’ve got 10 times the stories. There are very few people who were around him, especially those growing up around him, left. Cody [Rhodes] and I are the only two who are under 40 from that previous generation that grew up around John and have a lot of things to say, a lot of them are chummy, chummy," McIntyre said. [H/T: Toronto Sun]

McIntyre has a chance to interact with Cena in the 2025 Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. Both stars are looking to win it and challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 41.

