Kurt Angle breaks silence on WWE fans turning on Hulk Hogan on RAW's Netflix Premiere (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle had an interesting take on WWE fans booing Hulk Hogan during the RAW's Netflix Premiere. The segment became the talk of the wrestling town and was even highlighted briefly by stars like CM Punk.

Both Kurt Angle and Bill Apter were inducted into the International Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2025. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor got to interview The Olympic Hero before the event and that's when he asked the latter about Hulk Hogan getting booed.

Angle came to Hogan's defense and said that regardless of how people feel about his political opinion, they can't take anything away from the work The Hulkster did:

"Let the fans do what they want to do. Hulk Hogan is a legend, you can't take that away from him. He's probably the most popular pro wrestler of all time and he's an incredible human being. But sometimes, politics just gets in the way." (5:28-5:47)

The Undertaker had a completely different reaction than Kurt Angle to the Hulk Hogan incident

Unlike Kurt Angle, The Undertaker was a little less respectful towards Hulk Hogan and the backlash he faced. The Phenom, who crossed paths with Hogan during the latter's peak in the early 1990s, couldn't stop laughing when the topic of Hogan getting booed was brought up.

While stating that he has feelings, there was no love lost as The Deadman said that sometimes in life, things come back:

"Hey man, I got feelings. I got feelings for people. Like, sometimes in life, things come back," 'Taker said.

After seeing what happened on RAW's Netflix premiere, it will be interesting to see if WWE will ever bring back Hulk Hogan for another segment on live TV.

