Kurt Angle claims former WWE Champion was "the least liked guy in the locker room"

The landscape of WWE changed after the arrival of Kurt Angle in the company during the Attitude Era. The Olympic Gold medalist had a staggering career in Vince McMahon's promotion before he left for the independent circuit. Recently, he revealed that John Bradshaw Layfield (aka JBL) was probably the least-liked guy in the locker room.

In 2017, Kurt Angle made his return to WWE for a short stint as the RAW General Manager. However, Angle often wore his wrestling shoes and competed sporadically during his second run with the company. In 2019, he finally retired after he competed at WrestleMania 35.

During his prime years, the Olympic Gold medalist shared the locker room with some of the biggest stars in the industry. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion claimed that John Bradshaw Layfield was the least-liked guy in the locker room. Check it out:

"He was probably the least-liked guy in the locker room... He ribbed so many people and he kind of did it in a bully kind of way... He wasn't really that mean," Angle said. "A lot of the guys were a little afraid of him and some of them were just pissed off at him. But I would say Bradshaw was the best heel in the business as a work, and as a shoot. By the way, I love Bradshaw." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Kurt Angle has faced JBL for the WWE Championship

In 2004, John Bradshaw Layfield became the biggest heel in the company on Friday Night SmackDown. After defeating Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship, JBL dominated the brand for nearly a year until WrestleMania 21.

During his time as the champion of Friday Night SmackDown, Layfield went up against several stars who failed to beat him for the title. One such name was Kurt Angle, who came very close to beating JBL.

In 2005, Layfield barely survived Angle when the two faced each other in a Last Man Standing match. After their encounter, they had another match which was a Triple Threat match involving The Big Show.

In the end, John Cena ended JBL's WWE Championship run at WrestleMania 21. Meanwhile, Kurt Angle feuded with Shawn Michales and defeated him at the same event.

What are your thoughts on JBL? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here