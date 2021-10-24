"A young Shawn Michaels" – Kurt Angle claims top WWE Superstar is one of the best in the world

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE legend revealed the ten superstars he never faced in a singles match, and Seth Rollins was one of the names featured on the list.

Kurt Angle waxed lyrical about Seth Rollins and felt he is currently one of the best wrestlers in the world.

The Olympic gold medalist stated that while Seth Rollins reminded him of a young Shawn Michaels, the RAW Superstar still had time to excel to a higher level as a performer.

Kurt Angle said the following:

"Well, I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world today, and he reminds me, not quite there yet, but he reminds me of a young Shawn Michaels, and I think that's the reason why I love the kid and why I want to wrestle him," stated Kurt Angle.

We discussed it, but it never came to fruition: Kurt Angle on why he never faced Seth Rollins in the WWE

Kurt Angle admitted there were discussions about a potential match against Seth Rollins when he returned to the WWE. Angle felt that the dream clash never happened as WWE didn't have plans for him to have many big singles matches.

Kurt Angle's health was of utmost priority, and the Hall of Famer believed the company was just trying to protect him during his final run.

Angle continued:

"Yeah, we discussed it, but it never came to fruition. You know, there are a lot of people I talked to that I wanted to wrestle with. It never came to fruition either, so, you know, I don't think WWE had a lot of plans for me to wrestle big names, and I get it."

"I'm sure there are liability reasons, you know, with my painkiller addiction problems I had in the past and my injuries, and so they pretty much protected me when I came back, and I didn't do a lot of wrestling."

Kurt Angle teamed up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at TLC 2017. The veteran was included as a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, fans never got to witness Angle vs. Rollins, but we're sure it would have been a five-star classic.

