WWE legend gives his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar main-eventing WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle showered praises on current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his ability to shine in whatever he does.

The Beast Incarnate will go head-to-head with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, on April 2 and 3, 2022. The match is being promoted as "The greatest WrestleMania match of all time" and will be "Title vs. Title." Brock facing Roman will be the main event of WrestleMania Sunday.

Kurt Angle was recently in conversation with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. The former World Heavyweight Champion praised Lesnar for lasting in WWE as a top superstar for so long:

"It's been pretty amazing. What Brock Lesnar has been able to do – not just in pro-wrestling or amateur wrestling, but MMA as well – Brock is a monster. The guy is so talented. Anything he touches turns to gold. The guy has all the ability in the world. To know that he's still main eventing WrestleMania 19 years later is pretty damn impressive." (from 03:17 to 03:57)

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns got locked for Night 2 from before

The only match at WrestleMania 38 locked in as per plan is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

The title unification encounter will be the main event of April 3, Sunday. WWE has made a few changes to their original plans regarding other matches on the card. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair was the original main event of Night 1 but was switched to Kevin Owen hosting The KO Show with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. The rest of the matches are still subject to change as of now.

The news got confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who noted WWE is confused regarding the schedule of WrestleMania 38 Night 1:

"There were reports this week that the Austin/Owens segment would end the show. According to those in WWE, as of midweek, Flair vs. Rousey was scheduled to close the show but it was also noted that match order changes frequently and will continue to change until the day of the show. The only thing locked from the start has been Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar closing the Sunday show."

WWE continued to build the storyline around Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 this past week on SmackDown. In the show's opening segment, Roman taunted Lesnar about making him bleed during the Madison Square Garden House Show. Brock, who Roman believed wouldn't show up, made his presence felt with the help of a forklift, which The Beast crashed into the side of The Bloodline's SUV. Roman, The Usos, and Paul Heyman narrowly escaped and hopped into a nearby truck. As The Bloodline quickly drove away, Lesnar tore off one of the truck's doors but couldn't get any retribution.

