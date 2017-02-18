WWE News: Kurt Angle comments on fans chanting 'You Suck' at him during the Attitude Era

Interestingly, Angle believes that those chants are a compliment for him and his heel character.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 18 Feb 2017, 13:33 IST

Angle was a heel for the better part of his WWE career

What's the story?

Future WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on his official Facebook page. During the session, a fan asked about his thoughts on the famous 'You Suck' chants he faced during his stint with WWE, replying to which Angle said that he enjoyed those chants from day one.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being an Olympic Gold Medalist and having a rich background in amateur wrestling, Kurt Angle played the role of a heel for the better part of his WWE career. Angle’s run in the WWE was also during one of the most ruthless eras of WWE, the 'Attitude Era'

Also read: 5 Funniest chants from the WWE Universe

As a result of Angle's villainous tactics, fans started to mock him with different chants. Later, the 'You Suck' chant which fans used to sing-along to Angle's entrance music became so famous that it became synonymous with Angle's persona.

Here is an interesting video of the former World Champion responding to fans on the 'You Suck' chants during a Raw episode:

The heart of the matter

During the Q&A session, fans asked many interesting questions to the WWE Legend including the position of Edge in his list of all-time favourite opponents, his favourite moonsault and more.

When a fan asked Angle about the 'You Suck' chants, the former WWE Star said that the chants were a compliment to him and his heel persona:

"Of course! I've enjoyed them from day 1. Do you really think I would get mad at fans chanting that I suck, especially since I was a heel 5 of the 7 years I was in WWE? I earned that right to have this chant every single time I come out to wrestle. It's a compliment."

You can check out Angle’s post below:

What's next?

With Kurt set to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame next month, all the negative fan reactions that he faced during the Attitude Era have now become a part of his legacy as a Superstar who truly lived his character.

If the latest rumours surrounding Angle’s status with the WWE end up coming true, we might see the former Olympian wrestling for the WWE once again in the near future even if it might only be for a limited number of matches.

Sportskeeda's take

Kurt Angle was undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers WWE had during the Attitude Era. Considering that he spent most of his time in WWE being a heel, all the negative fan reaction associated with his persona only proves how good he was at portraying his character.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com