Kurt Angle dissatisfied with WWE run; reveals conversations with Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle retired from the WWE after he lost his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Before retiring, Kurt Angle had returned to WWE after he was inducted in the Hall Of Fame.

Kurt Angle unhappy with WWE run

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Kurt Angle spoke about his latest stint in WWE. The WWE Hall Of farmer said that he and Vince McMahon didn't see eye to eye on a few things.

“It didn’t go the way I wanted it to. Vince McMahon had an idea for me, I think he was looking at me as a liability, someone that was addicted to painkillers, someone that broke his neck 5 times. So, I think Vince didn’t have the same idea I did. I wanted to get a title run when I came back." (h/t WrestleTalk)

Kurt Angle further spoke about his conversation with Vince McMahon and how he realized that it was time for him to retire.

"I wanted to have another title run and retire. And Vince McMahon wanted me inducted into the Hall of Fame and I told him, ‘Well, I am not done wrestling’ and he said, ‘That’s okay’ And I said, ‘Well, you know eventually I would like to wrestle,’ and he said ‘We’ll get there.’ So, after the Hall of Fame, that night, after I had my speech, Vince McMahon came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to be the GM of Raw starting tomorrow.’ And I was like ‘Well, I still wanna wrestle,’ he said, ‘We’ll get you there.’ So, I think he did everything he could to kind of push that off. And when it was time for me to wrestle, I was doing the GM job for a year and a half; I was inactive, not bumping, not wrestling. My body started getting arthritic, my neck tightened up, my back, my knees. Before I knew it, I got in the ring and I looked like an old man wrestling. And I knew that. Even though the company wanted me to continue to wrestle, I didn’t feel right about it for a couple reasons. One, I wanted to come back and have the title run, that wasn’t going to happen…”