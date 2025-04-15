Kurt Angle explains origin of the "You S*ck" chants in WWE (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle was one of the most prominent wrestlers on WWE television in the early 2000s. In an exclusive interview, the Hall of Famer addressed why fans started chanting "you s*ck!" during his entrances.
On the April 11, 2002, episode of SmackDown, Edge interrupted Angle and challenged him to a match at Backlash. The Rated-R Superstar agreed with his rival that fans should stop shouting "What?" during his promos. Instead, he encouraged them to chant "you s*ck!" every time the villainous star spoke.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Angle reminisced about that moment and clarified that the chants never bothered him:
"No, no. I knew it was because I was a heel. Edge is the one that came up with it. The fans were chanting 'Angle!' to my song, and one night Edge did a promo and he said, 'They shouldn't cheer Angle, they should cheer you suck,' so that's when it caught on." [2:14 – 2:33]
What happened after Edge and Kurt Angle's promo
Later in the show, Kurt Angle interfered to help Chris Jericho beat Edge in a seven-minute match. The 1996 Olympian also suffered a defeat that night, losing a non-title bout against Undisputed Champion Triple H after Hulk Hogan got involved.
Angle went on to defeat Edge at Backlash before losing a Hair vs. Hair match against his former on-screen ally at Judgment Day.
Angle continued to receive "you s*ck" taunts after his rivalry with Edge ended. Over the years, his character embraced the chants and encouraged fans to keep shouting "you s*ck" even after he turned babyface.
In modern-day WWE, the chants can still be heard when 2012 Olympian Chad Gable appears on television with his American Made stable.
