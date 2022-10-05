Former WWE Champion has ill feelings towards the finish of his iconic match with Chris Jericho

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently gave his honest thoughts on his famous match with Chris Jericho at No Way Out 2000.

Angle and Jericho faced off at the event before WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship. While fans remember the contest fondly, the Olympic Gold medalist has contrasting feelings regarding the bout's conclusion.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion said he did not like how the match ended due to various outside interferences.

"I loved the match with Chris, I just didn't like the finish," Angle said. "I thought that the referee being outside the ring with Chyna for way too long, just felt like, a little too drawn out. It just wasn't, it wasn't a clever finish, it could've been better." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

With a victory over Jericho at No Way Out, Angle embarked on a stellar run in 2000. He later defeated The Rock for the WWE Championship in October to a positive response from the fans.

Kurt Angle has high praise for Chris Jericho

While the Hall of Famer has faced off against the best in WWE, Angle believes that the ROH World Champion is greater than them all.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, the Olympic hero explained why he feels that Chris Jericho is the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

"What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing and innovating himself and being able to be as effective as he is in the business this late in his career, and being in the business for over 30 years,” said Kurt Angle. “He put in a lot of time and a lot of effort, and he’s very talented. So, I’ve put him up there with [Shawn] Michaels, but now, after being in AEW and doing the things he’s doing now, he has to be the greatest of all time, especially the amount of years he put in." (H/T EWrestling News)

Chris Jericho recently added more gold to his already stacked trophy cabinet as he defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion.

Where does Chris Jericho rank amongst the greats in wrestling? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

