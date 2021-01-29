Kurt Angle finally reveals the reason why Brock Lesnar stopped wrestling 

Many stories about Brock Lesnar have been shared over the years that have given the fans an idea of how the Beast Incarnate actually is in real life.

One of the most well-known facts about Brock Lesnar is that he is not a big fan of traveling. Kurt Angle spoke about the topic during the first episode of his AdFreeshows.com podcast with Conrad Thompson, titled 'The Kurt Angle Show.'

Kurt Angle admitted that Brock Lesnar hated traveling so much that he purchased his private plane.

"Well, he hated travel so much he bought a private plane so that he wouldn't have to go to airports. So, you know, he hired a pilot, and his pilot lived in his basement. He set himself up really good, and you know, he didn't like to travel.

He likes to be at home: Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar's issues with being on the road

Kurt Angle added that Brock Lesnar left wrestling in the mid-2000s as he despised being on the road. The Beast Incarnate would shift his attention towards the NFL, where he received more opportunities to be at home.

Kurt Angle concluded by stating that Brock Lesnar is a man who dislikes traveling all the time and would instead prefer to stay in the comforts of his residence.

"He didn't want to be on the road all the time. I mean, that's the reason why he stopped wrestling. That's why he tried out for pro football. The NFL, because he wanted to be in a city where he could train and compete and not leave except for eight weeks a year where he'd have to travel to another town to have a football game every Sunday. So, it was less travel and more at home. That's what Brock likes. He likes to be at home."

During the first episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show,' which revolved around WrestleMania 19, the Olympic gold medalist also spoke about a plan for Chris Benoit to replace him at the PPV. Angle also had some immense praise for Brock Lesnar's in-ring work and understanding of the business.

