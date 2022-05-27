"He's the kind of guy I'd want my daughter to date" - Kurt Angle on former WWE Champion's backstage reputation

Kurt Angle and John Cena share a close bond as the Cenation Leader debuted against the WWE Legend multiple decades ago. In this week's episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," The Olympic Hero spoke about Cena's rise in professional wrestling.

When asked about how Cena was behind the scenes, Angle revealed that his former rival was friendly with most of the talent. Unlike many other top wrestlers, John Cena had excellent relations with the entire locker room.

Angle said that John Cena was almost a perfect talent. The Olympic Gold Medalist even joked that he'd love his daughter to date someone with the qualities of the Franchise Player:

"He wasn't brash or quiet, but he got along with everybody," said Angle. "Like I said before, he was really respectful and greeted everybody when he came into the room. You know, he was just a nice kid. You know what? He's almost as close to perfect as there is, to be honest with you. He's the kind of guy I'd want my daughter to date (laughs)." [13:50 - 14:17]

Kurt Angle recalls his first backstage conversation with John Cena

The 16-time world champion's main roster career began memorably in 2002 when he confronted Kurt Angle on SmackDown. That night was also incidentally the first time Angle spoke to the future megastar.

Speaking on "The Kurt Angle Show", The Hall of Famer revealed that Cena was very respectful during their conversation. Kurt has been a John Cena fan since day one, as he stated below:

"It was the day I wrestled him. His debut match," continued the WWE legend. "He came up to me very respectfully and said, 'Hello, Mr. Angle, I'm John Cena; it's a pleasure to meet you. I'm going to be working with you tonight. It's going to be an honor to get into the ring with you.' Very good kid. Very respectful. I absolutely loved him from the get-go." [2:30 - 2:55]

John Cena is one of the most revered names in pro wrestling, as only a handful of wrestlers can match up to his accomplishments. Angle is just one of the many admirers of Cena in the business.

