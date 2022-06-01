"It was frustrating" - Kurt Angle wanted to fight against popular WWE team's split

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas recently spoke about how Kurt Angle tried to keep Team Angle together.

In the world of sports entertainment, every few years, a stable is created, and another ends. There have been several iconic stables in history, such as The Legacy, The Shield, Evolution, and more. One of those was Team Angle, which comprised Kurt Angle, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes' Liam Alexander-Stewart, Haas detailed how Angle tried to keep their faction together:

“It was frustrating. Kurt feels like he should have fought harder for us to stay together. You know, he came back from the neck surgery and he’s [Vince] is just like, Well, we’re turning you, babyface. So then what do we do with Team Angle, well keep them heel and make them The World’s Greatest Tag Team.” (H/T - ITR)

It is safe to say that all members did quite well even after the stable broke up. Angle and Benjamin became singles stars and won championships. Meanwhile, Haas worked in the tag team division before leaving the company.

Charlie Haas says Kurt Angle's Team Angle was popular back in the day

In the early 2000s Kurt Angle dominated SmackDown along with his stablemates Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin.

During their initial run, the team held all the gold on SmackDown and feuded with Brock Lesnar. However, the team disbanded, and the members went their separate ways. In the same interview, Haas said they realized quite late that Team Angle was popular among fans:

“He [Kurt] didn’t realize at the time how popular we were. I don’t think any of us did until now. I guess Team Angle is iconic. You know, the fans would have to let me know. I hate saying that because I don’t know. I was part of it. So, I mean, how good were we really? I would like to think we were one of the best, but people say, no, you guys were. So I have to take them at their word.” (H/T - ITR)

It would have been interesting to see where the trio would have gone if they had been kept together for a longer period of time.

