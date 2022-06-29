WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on Gable Steveson and why the company has not yet pushed the star.

Steveson has made a name for himself in the wrestling industry from an early age. He has several accomplishments and won multiple medals in amateur wrestling, and has quickly made the jump into sports entertainment.

Upon his retirement from the NCAA, Steveson signed with WWE through the Next in Line (NIL) program. The star was supposed to be performing on RAW but hasn't made his debut yet. Speaking with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston, here is what Kurt Angle had to say about Steveson and what he thinks WWE should be doing about the star:

"Well, he's a great talent. He's very talented and I think the reason is his size. You know he's probably 170 pounds, you know 5'8. I think that bears a little bit on the reason why he's not being pushed as much as he should be but I think he is an amazing talent. I think the WWE can do a lot with him. He's very technical, he has a lot of charisma, he's a talented kid and I think he would do extremely well if the company pushed him." (From 10:27 to 11:00)

Kurt Angle on why he didn't get to work with Ameican Alpha

American Alpha, which consisted of Jason Jordan and Chad Gable, was one of the most popular tag teams in NXT. The duo quickly rose to prominence and showed shades of a young Kurt Angle in their presentation.

After moving to the main roster, Jordan eventually found himself on RAW where he worked a program with the 53-year-old. In the same interview, Angle recalled that he wanted to manage Gable and Jordan but the idea never materialized:

"It's not out of the question. I wanted to manage Jason Jordan and Chad Gable back in the day. It never occurred but it was brought up in meetings but it just never happened. (From 11:09 to 11:20)

Grateful for last night. Thanks, Kurt. What’s that saying about heroes becoming rivals?⁣ @RealKurtAngle signed this for me in 2000. Wished me luck after I told him I was going to make the Greco-Roman Olympic Team and then wrestle in WWE.20 years later, here we are.⁣Grateful for last night. Thanks, Kurt. What’s that saying about heroes becoming rivals?⁣⁣@RealKurtAngle signed this for me in 2000. Wished me luck after I told him I was going to make the Greco-Roman Olympic Team and then wrestle in WWE.⁣20 years later, here we are.⁣⁣Grateful for last night. Thanks, Kurt. https://t.co/KUSzEwxkx4

It would have been interesting to see Angle manage Gable and Jordan on their tag team journey. The duo could have even potentially been another variation of Team Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition, it is currently unknown whether he will ever return to WWE in some capacity.

