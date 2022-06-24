WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announces official retirement following knee surgery

Kurt Angle has confirmed that he has competed in his final match in professional wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer retired at WrestleMania 35 after losing a match to Happy Corbin on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite this being billed as his final match, many assumed that he would compete again somewhere down the line.

Kurt Angle was a recent guest on The Two Man Power Trip Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his recent double knee replacement surgery, Angle talked about why he got them both done at once instead of one at a time.

“Yeah, I can walk around,” Kurt Angle confirmed. “I’m still in a lot of pain though. Just doing the rehab, doing what I’m supposed to do, and hopefully, my knees will feel a lot better in the next few weeks. [But] my knees were shot. I had to have them done. I didn’t have a choice.”

Angle went on to shoot down any rumblings of a return to the ring, confirming that he's retired and has wrestled in his last match.

“Not with the knee replacements. No, I’m not gonna mess these knees up,” Kurt Angle said. “I’m not gonna try. I’m just trying to have a better quality of life. I’m not trying to get back in the ring. I just want to feel better about my body.”

Kurt Angle on Ric Flair wrestling one last match

Angle stated that he believes its great that Ric Flair would be wrestling in one more match at the age of 73. The Olympic Gold medalist said that he hopes that Flair is in the ring with a younger wrestler to help carry him to a great match.

“Oh, I think it’s awesome,” Kurt Angle said. “You know, I think that if he’s going to do it, I’m not sure who’s going to wrestle. I was told possibly Ricky Morton, or maybe even Jay Lethal, but I think Ric needs to go with a younger wrestler, somebody that can carry him a little bit better. Because with an older wrestler, it’s going to look like a little bit like two old men wrestling. And I think that Ric needs a younger talent to be able to have a good a great match if he wants to have a great match.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

While it's hard for many wrestlers to stay retired, we can't help but feel like Angle is being serious and is truly retired. It's most likely that Angle has laced up his boots and stepped into the ring for the last time.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you sad that Kurt Angle has wrestled his last match? Yes No 5 votes so far