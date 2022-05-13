"I enjoyed working with him" – Kurt Angle heaps praise on WWE Hall of Famer

Kurt Angle recently said he enjoyed working with WWE Hall of Famer Sting in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

The Icon joined the promotion after WCW's demise in the early 2000s and became a four-time TNA World Champion. He and Angle were members of The Main Event Mafia, active from 2008 to 2009. They are also part of the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist heaped praise on Sting, referring to him as a great wrestler:

“Sting was awesome. He was one of the nicest guys in the world. He was very professional, not political by any means, and never put down any wrestler. He was a really good guy and a great wrestler. I enjoyed working with him all the time.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Sting is active in AEW, working alongside former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Kurt Angle wants Chad Gable to get a bigger push in WWE

For the last several weeks, Chad Gable has been one of the most entertaining stars on RAW. His segments with Kevin Owens, Ezekial, and RK-Bro received positive reactions from fans.

Kurt Angle is a fan of Gable and wants the latter to get a bigger push in WWE:

“I do believe Chad Gable’s getting a better push, I wish he’d get pushed a little bit more. But I do believe that he's becoming more entertaining. I do see similarities between him and myself, and I’m really proud of the kid. He’s really come out of his shell and he’s been able to show he has the ability to be an entertainer, not just an overall wrestler but an entertainer. He’s doing it, he’s succeeding.”

Chad Gable is part of a tag team on the red brand with Otis called Alpha Academy. They've held the RAW Tag Team Championships once during their partnership.

