WWE News: Kurt Angle is interested in managing top SmackDown Tag Team

by Anutosh Bajpai News 17 Feb 2017, 01:08 IST

Angle said Chad Gable reminds him of himself

What's the story?

The leading inductee of WWE Hall Of Fame 2017, Kurt Angle recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast where he talked about various things and said that he would like to manage the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alph, as noted by Skysports.

In case you didn't know

Kurt Angle was announced as the first inductee for the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2017 during the January 16th episode of Raw last month. Since then, there have been lots of rumours of Angle returning to WWE in some capacity following his HOF Induction.

The heart of the matter

During his latest interview, Angle first praised American Alpha saying that he loves watching them. Interestingly, later in the discussion, the former World Champion said that he would be happy to manage them:

"They remind me so much of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin in the old Team Angle, while this Gable kid also reminds me a little bit of myself, so I would be happy to manage them to some extent."

Kurt also addressed the rumours of him returning for a match at WrestleMania 33 revealing that he won't be wrestling at the Grandest Stage Of Them All while also claiming that we will find out soon whether he would wrestle after that or not:

"I will not be wrestling at WrestleMania but we will find out soon after that whether I will wrestle [for WWE] or not, There are so many guys I would love to work with because the roster is so well-groomed"

What's next?

We have heard many rumours recently about the possible role the Olympic Gold Medalist could play on WWE Programming if he stays around after the Show Of Shows. The possibilities include an in-ring return as well as a potential replacement for Mick Foley as the new Raw General Manager.

Now after his latest interview, another possible position he could fill has been added to this list as the manager for the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Although if he really makes a comeback and what role he plays if he does so, is yet to be revealed.

SportsKeeda's take

We have said before that Kurt Angle would be a profitable asset for WWE if they bring him back in any capacity. While being a manager will not be as influential as some other options would be, it would still make the fans happy to see their favourite star back on WWE TV.