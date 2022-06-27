"Most successful WWE Superstar of all time" - Wrestling Legend on John Cena's legacy 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opined that John Cena is the most successful superstar in the history of the company.

The Cenation Leader has had a very decorated wrestling career, as he's a record-tying 16-time world champion. He has headlined numerous events, including WrestleMania, multiple times. His debut match in WWE was against The Olympic Gold Medalist in 2002.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Kurt Angle was asked what he thinks John Cena's legacy is going to be. He stated that he doesn't think Cena is the greatest of all time, but he accomplished what no one else has ever done in WWE.

"The most successful WWE Superstar of all time. He has won 16 world titles, and they are all WWE world titles. Nobody else has done that. John was able to accomplish that. I wouldn’t say he is the greatest wrestler of all time. There are a lot of great technicians. John was the most successful," - said Angle. [H/T TVInsider]

Kurt Angle on getting to know John Cena over the years

The WWE Universe was first introduced to Cena on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown during a segment with The Olympic Gold Medalist. He uttered the famous words "Ruthless Aggression" before striking Angle in the face.

Kurt Angle spoke about getting to know the 16-time world champion over the years following their encounter.

"He caught on very well. He was really good with the merchandise. This kid could sell anything, and he did — hats, wristbands. He was a very marketable athlete. He came in well prepared. He knew once he got on TV, he was going to sell merch, and he did. He is one of the top merchandise sellers of all time." [H/T TVInsider]

John Cena is set to return to WWE on Monday Night RAW to celebrate 20 years since he made his WWE debut. He was called up to the main roster in 2002 similarly to Batista, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton.

